Additional Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced Monday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 74.

The release also said an additional 33 county residents have tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s case total to 4,526.

In addition to the deaths, 11 people are currently hospitalized, 251 are recovering and 4,190 have recovered, it said.

Meanwhile, public health officials in Illinois continue to caution residents that a post-holiday surge could materialize.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,059 new and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with an average of 5,900 of new cases daily from Dec. 31 to Sunday.

Those case figures are significantly lower than the second wave peak of 15,415 cases on Nov. 13 — which was the highest number of daily new cases reported since the pandemic began.