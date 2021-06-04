Ambulance involved in Coles County crash

CHARLESTON — Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a crash involving a pickup truck and a Greenup ambulance at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road.

Those involved in the accident were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Chief Heath Thornton of the Charleston Police Department.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thornton said the cause of the crash, which occurred around 7:40 a.m., was still under investigation. No citations have been issued.

Thornton, who was on the scene providing traffic control, said the intersection was cleared at 9:02 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0