Ambulance involved in Coles County crash

CHARLESTON — Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a crash involving a pickup truck and a Greenup ambulance at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road.
Those involved in the accident were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Chief Heath Thornton of the Charleston Police Department.
Thornton said the cause of the crash, which occurred around 7:40 a.m., was still under investigation. No citations have been issued.
Thornton, who was on the scene providing traffic control, said the intersection was cleared at 9:02 a.m.