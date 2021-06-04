Ambulance involved in Coles County crash

 Skip to main content
CHARLESTON — Emergency crews responded Friday morning to a crash involving a pickup truck and a Greenup ambulance at the intersection of Illinois Route 16 and Loxa Road.

Those involved in the accident were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, said Deputy Chief Heath Thornton of the Charleston Police Department.

Thornton said the cause of the crash, which occurred around 7:40 a.m., was still under investigation. No citations have been issued.

Thornton, who was on the scene providing traffic control, said the intersection was cleared at 9:02 a.m.

