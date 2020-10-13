Ameren awards $4,000 grant to Mattoon Fire Department for gas detecting meters

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Mattoon Fire Department to purchase two new handheld meters for detecting gas during odor investigations, confined space rescues, and other calls for service.
Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the department applied in August for this grant to upgrade its detecting equipment by purchasing state of the art Sensit Gold 4 gas meters. He said they were notified earlier this month that Ameren has approved this funding request.
"I'm looking forward to getting these meters and getting these into service. They will be an exciting addition to our toolbox," said Hilligoss on Tuesday when Ameren representatives presented the grant funding at the City Hall fire station.
Hilligoss said the department had budgeted for purchasing new gas meters during the current fiscal year. With the grant from Ameren, he said the monies allocated for that purchase can now be utilized elsewhere for other needs or be saved to reduce the overall budget.
The gas meters will be particularly helpful during calls for service in any confined space environments, Hilligoss said. He noted that Mattoon firefighters serve on the confined space rescue team for Mutual Aid Box Alarm System Division 26, alongside other emergency responders in the region.
"Firefighters are an integral part of a community's safety and it is important they have the equipment they need to stay safe," said Colby Sawin, regional gas director for Ameren Illinois. "We are happy to support the brave first responders of the Mattoon Fire Department."
Tim Jacobs, a gas operations supervisor with Ameren, attended the presentation and said he was glad to see that the Mattoon Fire Department will be getting upgraded meters. Jacobs said he and his crews have worked closely over the years with the Mattoon and Charleston fire departments, Lincoln Fire Protection District, and other emergency response agencies in Coles County.
"We have always worked well together," Jacobs said.
Hilligoss thanked Ameren for a donation that he said will create safer work for firefighters and shows the company's dedication to serving the community.
"We would like to remind residents if they smell gas in their homes to leave immediately, then call Ameren Illinois at 800-755-5000. They will respond to gas leak calls 24/7 at no charge," Hilligoss said.
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!