Ameren awards $4,000 grant to Mattoon Fire Department for gas detecting meters

MATTOON — Ameren Illinois has awarded a $4,000 grant to the Mattoon Fire Department to purchase two new handheld meters for detecting gas during odor investigations, confined space rescues, and other calls for service.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said the department applied in August for this grant to upgrade its detecting equipment by purchasing state of the art Sensit Gold 4 gas meters. He said they were notified earlier this month that Ameren has approved this funding request.

"I'm looking forward to getting these meters and getting these into service. They will be an exciting addition to our toolbox," said Hilligoss on Tuesday when Ameren representatives presented the grant funding at the City Hall fire station.

Hilligoss said the department had budgeted for purchasing new gas meters during the current fiscal year. With the grant from Ameren, he said the monies allocated for that purchase can now be utilized elsewhere for other needs or be saved to reduce the overall budget.