Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced Thursday.

The county’s number of deaths by the disease caused by the coronavirus now stands at 86, a release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release also said 11 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,055.

In addition the deaths, the total includes six county residents who are currently hospitalized, 149 who are recovering and 4,814 who have recovered, according to the release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday of 101,307 test results reported, with an additional 69 virus-related deaths.

All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate continued its steady decline, dropping to 3.4%, a number not seen since Oct. 6.

Phase 4 is the loosest guideline outlined by the Pritzker administration, aside from Phase 5, which is essentially a return to normal. But the state cannot enter that phase without the presence of a widely available vaccine and treatment, or an end to the virus spreading in the community.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

