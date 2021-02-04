Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

AccuWeather meteorologists look ahead to analyze what the spring of 2021 could have in store for the weather across the United States.

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced Thursday.

The county’s number of deaths by the disease caused by the coronavirus now stands at 86, a release from the Coles County Health Department said.

The release also said 11 additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 5,055.

In addition the deaths, the total includes six county residents who are currently hospitalized, 149 who are recovering and 4,814 who have recovered, according to the release.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,328 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday of 101,307 test results reported, with an additional 69 virus-related deaths.

All of Illinois’ COVID-19 mitigation regions are under Phase 4 guidelines as of Thursday, allowing for youth sports and indoor dining with loosened restrictions.

The seven-day rolling average case positivity rate continued its steady decline, dropping to 3.4%, a number not seen since Oct. 6.