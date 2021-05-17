Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Monday.
A news release from the Coles County Health Department reported the new death from the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The release said it brought the county total number of deaths from the disease since the start of the pandemic to 96. The health department announced the county's 95th death on Thursday of last week after none were reported since March 29.
The release also said an additional seven county residents had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. There were two new cases on Saturday and one on Sunday, the health department indicated.
The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases for the pandemic is now 5,841, the release said.
In addition to the deaths, the total includes four county residents who are hospitalized, 29 who are recovering from the disease and 5,712 who have recovered, it said.
The release also included a reminder of an Illinois National Guard program vaccination clinic scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
Registration for the clinic is available online at https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/577593e1-506a-45e3-ac47-27fc8bfb88f6/.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including six additional deaths.
To date, the state has reported a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths.