Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — An another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced Sunday.

The release said 48 Coles County residents have now died from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

It also said 24 additional county residents have tested positive for the disease, bringing the county’s total since the coronavirus pandemic began to 2,557.

Of those, 20 are currently hospitalized, 466 are recovering and 2,023 have recovered, according to the release.

The release also included a reminder about state restrictions in place because of the case rates in the region that includes Coles County.

It also said information on the county’s and region’s case rates is available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health at.dph.illinois.gov/regionmetrics?regionID=6.

