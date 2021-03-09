 Skip to main content
Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19
COVID | LOCAL

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, it was announced on Tuesday.

The latest death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 93, a news release from the Coles County Health Department said.

Also, an additional four county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the news release said. It said that brought the county’s total number of cases to 5,385.

In addition to the deaths, six county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease and 123 are recovering, the release said. A total of 5,163 have recovered, it also said.

The release also said county residents who qualify for the current COVID-19 vaccine phase can contact the health department by email to register for vaccinations.

The emails can be sent to covid19@co.coles.il.us and should include the registering person’s legal name, birthdate and contact phone number, it said.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,510 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16 additional deaths.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

