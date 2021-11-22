Appellate court denies city rehearing petition in Mattoon Fire Department ambulance case

MATTOON — An Illinois appellate court has denied the city's rehearing petition in a case in which that court found the city engaged in unfair labor practices when it eliminated the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service in 2018.

City officials are now considering their next legal options while the Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691 union remains hopeful that the Fourth District Appellate Court decisions will lead to the reinstatement of the ambulance service.

The appellate court's Oct. 26 order stated that it affirms the Illinois Labor Relations Board's August 2020 judgement in favor of the union, which has contested the city eliminating the fire department's service and relying on private providers.

In the board's judgement, it found that the city violated the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act and the Illinois Municipal Code's Substitutes Act when when it eliminated the ambulance service and used private companies with employees unqualified for Mattoon Fire Department appointment and when it transferred firefighters' work without getting union approval or going to arbitration. The board ruled that the ambulance service should be reinstated.

City Administrator Kyle Gill said he was disappointed by appellate court's denial of the rehearing petition and shocked that the court took this action on Friday just a few days after the city filed its petition. He said he feels like the court barely took time to read this 16-page petition.

The rehearing petition's contentions included that the appellate court did not provide any reasoning, as required, for its decision to adopt the Labor Relations Board's interpretation of the Substitutes Act.

Gill said Mattoon City Council members have been informed individually about the appellate court's denial. He said they will meet together at their next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 7 and will discuss the city's next legal options during a closed session at that time.

The appellate court's denial states that, "The mandate of this court will issue 35 days from today (Friday, Nov. 19) unless a petition for leave to appeal is filed in the Illinois Supreme Court."

Bart Owen, president of the firefighters union, has said that he considered the city's rehearing petition to be a stalling tactic. He has said the fire department has trained paramedics on staff ready to use the city's three ambulances in storage, plus the department's supply of advanced life saving equipment.

City officials have said the fire department's ambulance, which started in 2010, was eliminated to end the duplication of service's with private ambulance providers in Mattoon and to enable the city to route more of its limited financial resources to needs in the police and public works departments. The Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, a longstanding private service in Mattoon, is currently the sole provider for the city.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

