Arcola native appointed as Coles-Moultrie 911 system director

MATTOON — Interim Champaign Police Chief Matt Henson, who is a past officer in Arcola and Charleston, has been appointed as the new director of the emergency communications system for Coles and Moultrie counties.

The system's Emergency Telephone System Board voted 6-1 to appoint Henson, an Arcola native, during its regular meeting in the Coles County Emergency Communications Center. Henson will fill the director position previously held by James Calvert, who stepped down from this post in mid-September.

"Matt's interview was fantastic. He met all the requirements we were looking for," said board Chair Dan Ensign, who served on an applicant screening committee with fellow board members John Hedges, Sr. and Chris Wright. They recommended hiring Henson.

Hedges said Henson is familiar with the Tyler Tech Public Safety Suite that the Coles-Moultrie 911 system will be adopting because the Champaign Police Department is in the middle of adopting this technology. Wright added that Henson has good administrative experience that will help the 911 system succeed.

Ensign said Henson's wife, Christy, is a senior dispatcher for the 911 system. He said the 911 board's attorney and the Coles County State's Attorney's Office have both advised that there are no nepotism rules that would prohibit the couple from working in the same department. He said Henson has indicated that he will excuse himself from advising the board on personnel matters involving his wife.

The board's other two finalists were Gabe Boedecker, who served as a Coles County 911 dispatcher for 13 years and now works for Horizon Health in Paris, and Jeremy Clark, a captain with the Mattoon Police Department. Wright, who is a captain with the Sullivan Fire Department, voted for Henson, but said Boedecker was a strong candidate because of his past experience with the Coles County 911 center.

"(Boedecker) knows this building probably better than most of us here," Wright said.

Henson is slated to serve as 911 director on a probationary period for year with an annual wage of $72,500, the same rate as Calvert, with the option of having his contract extended for a second year at $75,000. Board member Rick Shick, who is a representative for the Coles County Board, said he voted "no" to hiring Henson at this wage because he believes Calvert made too much.

Coles-Moultrie 911 Assistant Director Amanda Williamson, who has been working remotely from her family's new home in Florida since late summer, has been handling the director's responsibilities remotely since Calvert stepped down. Williamson, speaking via a live video link, told the board that she has accepted a new job in Florida starting Jan. 1 and would not be available to have her assistant director contract temporarily extended beyond its Dec. 31 expiration.

The board voted 6-1 to let Williamson's contract expire after Dec. 31. Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett and Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines both said they believe it's essential for an assistant director to live in the area they are serving. Wright said he voted "yes" to not rule out any options.

The board tabled proposals to have Williamson serve as a consultant to help Henson after Dec. 31 and to give her a stipend for performing the director's duties since Sept. 15. The board plans to schedule a special meeting to vote on these proposals.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

