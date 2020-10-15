Area fire crews busied with field and grass fires

Berner and Hilgenberg both said field fires during harvest are often due to a heated combine part coming in contact with dry combustible plant material. Floating chaffs can carry sparks and help the fire spread, Berner said.

They urged farmers to have tillage equipment nearby to help clear a field if a fire develops. Farmers should check and clean their equipment daily, also.

Hilgenberg also said brush burning and other open burning shouldn’t take place during such conditions and any recreational or other fire should “be watched very closely.”

Wednesday's "very gusty winds" and low humidity made for conditions "more typical of the southwest United States," said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.

Cooler temperatures and the small amount of rain the area received on Thursday "kind of reset the atmosphere" but wasn't enough to relieve the current drought conditions, he said.