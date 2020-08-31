 Skip to main content
Ashmore firefighters get $247,000 fed grant for new water tanker
ASHMORE — The Ashmore Fire Protection District has been awarded a $247,000 U.S. Assistance to Firefighters Grant for 2019 for the purchase of a new 4,000 gallon water tanker.

Fire Chief Clay Berner said this new, grant funded vehicle will replace a 1972 tanker that has been patched repeatedly and leaks. He said this recent grant award follows Ashmore receiving a 2017 Federal Emergency Agency grant to purchase a 3,000 gallon tanker, which is newly in service now and is being outfitted to replace a 1964 vehicle.

Coles County reports death of additional resident due to COVID-19, total case count tops 1,000

"This is great news for us because that pretty much gets our old fleet of tankers gone," Berner said. He added that Ashmore uses the tankers in the village at spots where hydrants are not operational, and uses them to support Oakland, Hutton and other area agencies as needed. "Having tankers and water supply available is a huge thing."

Berner thanked U.S. Rep. John Shimkus and state Rep. Chris Miller for helping Ashmore apply for the grant funding. 

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

