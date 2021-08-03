 Skip to main content
Ashmore plans aerial spraying for mosquito control Friday

ASHMORE — The village of Ashmore has reported that it plans to conduct aerial spraying for mosquito control just before or at dusk on Friday, Aug. 6.

The village reported that this will be the first spraying of the season. If the weather is inclement, the spraying will be rescheduled for the same time on Saturday, Aug. 7. The village hopes to have another spraying in September.

Village officials are urging residents to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes by eliminating standing water on their properties. More information on mosquito control is available online at www2.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol.

