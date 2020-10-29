Authorities identify Charleston man killed in 2-vehicle accident

MATTOON — Authorities have released the name of the Charleston man who died in a two-vehicle accident southeast of Mattoon early Tuesday afternoon.
Randal L. Malone, 89, was one of the drivers involved in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said on Wednesday.
The accident occurred j
ust before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road southeast of Mattoon. Illinois State Police had withheld the identity of the deceased driver until the notification of the man's family.
A news release from state police said Malone's vehicle was eastbound on Old State Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Lerna Road. Malone's vehicle hit the southbound vehicle driven by Gabriela Adamson, 18, of Toledo, the news release said.
The release said Adamson was taken to an unspecified area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
PHOTOS: Coles County restaurants that have come and gone
Pagliacci's
From July 2018: Pagliacci's restaurant in Mattoon serves pizza and a wide range of food on its menu, but is slated to close after Sunday.
PENNY WEAVER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Gill's
From December 2016: Demolition equipment is shown next to the Gill's restaurant building in Mattoon on Tuesday.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Big Apple Pancake & Waffle House
From November 2014: From left, Timi Imeri, Tina Imeri, Johnny Imeri and Doni Imeri are shown Wednesday at Big Apple Pancake & Waffle House in Mattoon. The restaurant has since closed.
Kevin Kilhoffer, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
What's Cookin'
From February 2018: The What's Cookin' restaurant near the Coles County Courthouse in Charleston pictured Monday. It has since closed and become another eatery.
KEVIN KILHOFFER, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Jerry's Pizza & Pub
From January 2016: A demolition crew takes apart the building of the recently closed Jerry's Pizza & Pub on Monday in Charleston. As previously reported, the building has shown its age since its construction in 1978, almost 40 years ago, and Jerry Myerscough, owner of the property at 1508 Fourth St., said renovations to the structure would have been too costly. This demolition will be followed by at some point construction of a new, likely larger, building for a new restaurant.
Jarad Jarmon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!