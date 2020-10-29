 Skip to main content
Authorities identify Charleston man killed in 2-vehicle accident
MATTOON — Authorities have released the name of the Charleston man who died in a two-vehicle accident southeast of Mattoon early Tuesday afternoon.

Randal L. Malone, 89, was one of the drivers involved in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road southeast of Mattoon. Illinois State Police had withheld the identity of the deceased driver until the notification of the man's family.

A news release from state police said Malone's vehicle was eastbound on Old State Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Lerna Road. Malone's vehicle hit the southbound vehicle driven by Gabriela Adamson, 18, of Toledo, the news release said.

The release said Adamson was taken to an unspecified area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

