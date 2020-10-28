Authorities identify Charleston man killed in two-vehicle accident

MATTOON — Authorities have released the name of the Charleston man who died in a two-vehicle accident southeast of Mattoon early Tuesday afternoon.

Randal L. Malone, 89, was one of the drivers involved in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene, Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Lerna Road and Old State Road southeast of Mattoon. Illinois State Police had withheld the identity of the deceased driver until the notification of the man's family.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A news release from state police said Malone's vehicle was eastbound on Old State Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Lerna Road. Malone's vehicle hit the southbound vehicle driven by Gabriela Adamson, 18, of Toledo, the news release said.

The release said Adamson was taken to an unspecified area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PHOTOS: Coles County restaurants that have come and gone

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.