Authorities investigating 22-year-old Mattoon man's death

MATTOON — Authorities are trying to determine what caused of death of a 22-year-old Mattoon man found in his residence Sunday on the southeast side of town.

Dakota M. Stafford was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m. Sunday at the scene at 1517 S. Second St., said Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers.

"We are just being cautious with everything and approaching it as a suspicious death at this point," Schniers said. He added that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Champaign to help determine the cause of death.

The Mattoon Police Department is also conducting an investigation into the death of Stafford, Schniers said.

