Authorities investigating Eastern Illinois University student's death

CHARLESTON — An investigation continues into the Saturday death of an Eastern Illinois University student.

Jason Aguilar, 20, was pronounced dead 8:14 p.m. Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said Monday that the cause of death is unknown and that an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Aguilar was in Andrews Hall when the incident leading to his death took place, said EIU Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Risinger. EIU Police and Charleston Police Department are investigating.

“EIU is deeply saddened to share news that last evening, a student in our EIU Family passed away on campus,” said Anne Flaherty, the vice president of Student Affairs at EIU, in an email to campus students, faculty and staff.

The university will provide more information should it become available, or at the request of Aguilar's family, said Flaherty.

Aguilar was a member of the EIU track and field team and a sophomore accounting major from Wheeling, Ill.

"Words cannot express the heartache our team is feeling after learning of the passing of Jason Aguilar," said Keith Roberts, the director of EIU Track and Field. “Jason was a part of our EIU track family and we are saddened by his passing at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the members of our Panther family."

