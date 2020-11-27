 Skip to main content
Bethany man dies in head-on crash Thursday; other driver cited with DUI
Bethany man dies in head-on crash Thursday; other driver cited with DUI

HERVEY CITY — A 48-year-old Bethany man involved in a head-on crash near Hervey City on Thanksgiving has died. The Illinois State Police also Friday said the driver of the other vehicle was cited for drunken driving and improper lane usage. 

The crash happened at about 6:28 p.m. on Illinois Route 121 south of McDonald Road. A 50-year-old Clinton man was driving a 2012 Silver GMC northbound on 121 and crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 2011 White Toyota head on, police said in a statement. 

Both vehicles ended up in the west ditch, police said. 

The Clinton man was taken a hospital with injuries. A 33-year-old woman from Bethany who was a passenger in the Toyota was also hospitalized, the statement said. 

The incident happened near the site of a similar head-on crash on Nov. 25, 2019. In that case, a 73-year-old Sullivan man and 58-year-old Moweaqua man were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

