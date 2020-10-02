Bloomington-Normal police discourage door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal police are discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating on Halloween because of COVID.
“We strongly recommend families social distance and choose alternative ways to celebrate Halloween this year,” Normal police Chief Rick Bleichner said in a statement released with the Bloomington Police Department. “We recognize some families are going to participate and we want them to do this as safely as possible. To ensure this, we’ve set trick-or-treat hours and released safety tips in line with guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health.”
If residents do take part, the agencies encouraged them to take steps to prevent the spread of infection.
Trick-or-treat hours for Normal and Bloomington will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. Police officials are encouraging those who do not wish to participate to display a "No trick-or-treat" flyer and to have their outdoor lights turned off.
“The city echoes the town’s sentiments and encourages safe celebrations for Halloween and every occasion,” said Bloomington Police Chief Greg Scott. “We urge the public to follow all safety guidelines and, if choosing to trick-or-treat, obey the established hours and be respectful of each other.”
On Wednesday, the IDPH released state guidelines for trick-or-treating this Halloween. While the state said “the safest way to celebrate is to stay home,” IDPH said trick-or-treaters this year should only travel with other members of their household. And, both trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy must wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance at all times.
Haunted houses are prohibited under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, but one-way haunted forests or walks are allowed in Illinois as long as 6-foot distance is maintained. State guidelines also allow for adult or bar parties have to follow the limit of 50 people or under 50% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is fewer.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday also unveiled a series of rules for the holiday that she said will allow people to celebrate safely, including a requirement that everyone, including candy-givers, wear masks.
The state health department on Thursday reported 2,166 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.
