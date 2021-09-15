 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Body of missing Mattoon man found in Lake Shelbyville

Nathan E. Tipsword 2

Recent photo of Nathan Tipsword, who was declared missing after going camping in Lithia Springs campground in Shelbyville.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SHELBY COUNTY SHERIFF

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County dive team has recovered the body of 32-year-old Nathan Tipsword.

Tipsword's body was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Shelbyville in the proximity of Lithia Springs Campground, said Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney. 

Nathan E. Tipsword

A recent photo of Nathan E. Tipsword

The Mattoon man disappeared late Friday afternoon. He was last being seen by his mother, who was camping in Lithia Springs Campground. Tipsword was visiting his mother when left to go for a walk and did not return. 

A search began on Saturday, conducted by Shelby County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies, including over 100 individuals, K-9 units, and dive teams.

"Time will tell what exactly happened," said Agney.

Tipsword's body will undergo an autopsy and further investigation will occur.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

