Body of missing Mattoon man found in Lake Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County dive team has recovered the body of 32-year-old Nathan Tipsword.

Tipsword's body was found Tuesday afternoon in Lake Shelbyville in the proximity of Lithia Springs Campground, said Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney.

The Mattoon man disappeared late Friday afternoon. He was last being seen by his mother, who was camping in Lithia Springs Campground. Tipsword was visiting his mother when left to go for a walk and did not return.

A search began on Saturday, conducted by Shelby County Sheriff's Department and surrounding agencies, including over 100 individuals, K-9 units, and dive teams.

"Time will tell what exactly happened," said Agney.

Tipsword's body will undergo an autopsy and further investigation will occur.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.