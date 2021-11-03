Breakfast fundraiser planned Saturday for Charleston-area firefighters

CHARLESTON – Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers will host their 39th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event, drive-thru-only this year, will be held at Lincoln Fire Protection District Station 1 at 371 W. Coolidge Ave. in Charleston.

The pancake and sausage meals with a drink will be $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment such as flashlights, tools and firefighting equipment, the department said in a statement.

The association also supports local youth sports teams and provides gift cards and hotel rooms to assist those who experience a house fire.

“We are thankful to be able to continue this annual tradition that helps support our local community and volunteers,” said Chris Holloway, Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association President. “We appreciate the continued community support of our annual fundraiser and hope to see everyone there.”

The Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers is a group of volunteer firefighters from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, which covers 125 square miles in Coles County.

The association raises funds to support the department.

