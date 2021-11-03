 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Breakfast fundraiser planned Saturday for Charleston-area firefighters

  • Updated
  • 0
LFPD Volunteers

Volunteers with the Lincoln Fire Protection District are pictured at a pancake breakfast fundraiser. This year's breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday.

CHARLESTON – Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers will host their 39th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser this Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Watch now: Lake Land begins COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees, students

The event, drive-thru-only this year, will be held at Lincoln Fire Protection District Station 1 at 371 W. Coolidge Ave. in Charleston.

The pancake and sausage meals with a drink will be $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and kids. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Watch now: Trick-or-treaters hit up Cross County Mall on Sunday

Funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment such as flashlights, tools and firefighting equipment, the department said in a statement.

LFPD Pancakes

A pancake meal created for the Lincoln Fire Protection District Fundraiser

The association also supports local youth sports teams and provides gift cards and hotel rooms to assist those who experience a house fire.

Coles County schools taking steps to keep students on track

“We are thankful to be able to continue this annual tradition that helps support our local community and volunteers,” said Chris Holloway, Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association President. “We appreciate the continued community support of our annual fundraiser and hope to see everyone there.”

The Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers is a group of volunteer firefighters from the Lincoln Fire Protection District, which covers 125 square miles in Coles County.

The association raises funds to support the department.

READ MORE HERE.

PHOTOS: Crews respond to apartment fire in Mattoon

1 of 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News