Bridge work to close road near Lake Charleston

CHARLESTON — Blakeman Bridge near the main entrance to Lake Charleston is scheduled to be closed for repairs, starting Tuesday.
The bridge will be closed during work hours and the work is expected to last two days, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.
Blakeman Bridge is located on Bypass Road, immediately south of Illinois Route 130 across from the lake's main entrance.
