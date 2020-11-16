 Skip to main content
Bridge work to close road near Lake Charleston
CHARLESTON — Blakeman Bridge near the main entrance to Lake Charleston is scheduled to be closed for repairs, starting Tuesday.

The bridge will be closed during work hours and the work is expected to last two days, a news release from the Coles County Highway Department said.

Blakeman Bridge is located on Bypass Road, immediately south of Illinois Route 130 across from the lake's main entrance.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

