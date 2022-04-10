'Building construction issues' cause road closure in Charleston

CHARLESTON — A collapsing exterior wall on a building on the courthouse square in Charleston has led to a road being closed until further notice.

The Charleston Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the 600 block of 6th Street from Van Buren Avenue to Jackson Avenue is closed to all traffic. It cited “building constructions issues” as the reason.

A JG-TC staff member observed structural damage to the first floor, west of wall of the Smallhorn Law office, 600 Jackson Ave.

No additional information was available.

