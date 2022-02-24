 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bus slides on slick roads, overturns in Coles County field

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a school bus that overturned Thursday morning.

According to the county sheriff's office, the accident involved one bus carrying two juvenile passengers traveling southbound on Decker Springs Road at 1450 North.

Officials said the bus was began sliding on ice, slid into a ditch and came to rest on its side.  

Watch now: Coles Co. residents advocate for better conditions at county animal shelter

The Charleston Fire Department was also on scene to assist. There were no reported injuries.

The accident is still pending investigation. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians flee as Russian bombs fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News