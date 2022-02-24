Bus slides on slick roads, overturns in Coles County field

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a school bus that overturned Thursday morning.

According to the county sheriff's office, the accident involved one bus carrying two juvenile passengers traveling southbound on Decker Springs Road at 1450 North.

Officials said the bus was began sliding on ice, slid into a ditch and came to rest on its side.

The Charleston Fire Department was also on scene to assist. There were no reported injuries.

The accident is still pending investigation.

