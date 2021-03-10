Carle patients can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Coles County facility

MATTOON — The Coles County Carle clinic facility announced Wednesday that is taking appointments for its current patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Carle Mattoon, 2512 Hurst Drive, is taking appointments for its patients who meet the qualifications of the current vaccination phase, according to a news release from Carle.

Appointments will be available for those age 65 and older; those ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions; first responders; education workers for preschool though high school; food and agriculture workers; manufacturing employees; corrections officers; those in jail custody; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers; grocery store employees; and employees of shelters and adult daycares.

The release said the fastest way to schedule vaccinations is online at MyCarle.com.

Appointments can also be made by phone by calling 217-902-6100, but callers might experience extended wait times, it said.

Carle patients can sign up to receive text or phone notifications when new appointments are available; visit carle.org.