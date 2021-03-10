 Skip to main content
Carle patients can make COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Coles County facility
MATTOON — The Coles County Carle clinic facility announced Wednesday that is taking appointments for its current patients to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Carle Mattoon, 2512 Hurst Drive, is taking appointments for its patients who meet the qualifications of the current vaccination phase, according to a news release from Carle.

Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

Appointments will be available for those age 65 and older; those ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions; first responders; education workers for preschool though high school; food and agriculture workers; manufacturing employees; corrections officers; those in jail custody; U.S. Postal Service workers; public transit workers; grocery store employees; and employees of shelters and adult daycares.

The release said the fastest way to schedule vaccinations is online at MyCarle.com.

Watch now: Coles County Board hears new lawsuit was because 'things are not getting fixed'

Appointments can also be made by phone by calling 217-902-6100, but callers might experience extended wait times, it said.

Carle patients can sign up to receive text or phone notifications when new appointments are available; visit carle.org.

Mattoon board approves 2021-2022 school calendar with new four-day weekends

The release said there is no cost to receive the vaccine, but those who make appointments might be asked to bring insurance cards if they have them.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

