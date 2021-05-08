 Skip to main content
Casey man injured in motorcycle accident
CASEY — A Casey man was injured when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve in rural Clark County early Saturday.

A news release from Illinois State Police said the motorcycle’s driver, Herschel R. Nichols, 62, was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The release said the accident took place about 7:15 a.m. Saturday on Illinois Route 49 near Clark County Road 100N.

Nichols lost control on a curve and the motorcycle left the road and hit a ditch embankment.

The release also said Nichols was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

