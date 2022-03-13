 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cat dies in Charleston fire

CHARLESTON — A cat died in a fire that displaced the resident Sunday morning in Charleston.

According to a news release from the Charleston Fire Department, firefighters were called to a report of a structure fire at 1222 Division St. at 10:40 a.m.

Upon their arrival, crews found fire on the back side of the house. The fire was on the exterior of the home and worked its way into the kitchen. Crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

The resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape, but  one cat did perish, the news release said. There were no other injuries.

Fire officials said it appears the fire started on the exterior of the home, which sustained enough damage that required the resident to find alternative housing.

Crews were on scene until around noon.

The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Department, Mattoon Fire Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren Illinois and the American Red Cross.

