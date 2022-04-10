Cause of Mattoon fire under investigation

MATTOON — The cause of a structure fire Saturday is under investigation.

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. to the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue to a report of smoke and flames coming from a structure.

Crews arrived at 607 S. 33rd St. to find smoke coming from the home and immediately deployed a hose line and began an aggressive interior attack while another crew began searching the residence for any occupants, Hilligoss said.

The fire was quickly knocked down and under control within 10 minutes. The search of the residence found no occupants inside. There were no injuries reported.

Hilligoss said the home sustained significant heat, smoke, and water damage, and is considered uninhabitable.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Coles-Moultrie 911, Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Red Cross, and Ameren Illinois.

