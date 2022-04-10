 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Cause of Mattoon fire under investigation

  • 0

MATTOON — The cause of a structure fire Saturday is under investigation.

Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a news release that firefighters were dispatched at 8:11 p.m. to the area of 33rd Street and Marshall Avenue to a report of smoke and flames coming from a structure.

Crews arrived at 607 S. 33rd St. to find smoke coming from the home and immediately deployed a hose line and began an aggressive interior attack while another crew began searching the residence for any occupants, Hilligoss said.

The fire was quickly knocked down and under control within 10 minutes. The search of the residence found no occupants inside. There were no injuries reported.

Hilligoss said the home sustained significant heat, smoke, and water damage, and is considered uninhabitable.

The Mattoon Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Coles-Moultrie 911, Mattoon Police Department, Charleston Fire Department, Red Cross, and Ameren Illinois.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Helicopters, fires and turbines: Vineyards fight the spring frost

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News