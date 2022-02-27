Central Illinois catalytic converter fence arrested; others still out there, police say

DALTON CITY — News that a team of police investigators have busted what they describe as a buyer and reseller of stolen catalytic converters in Central Illinois comes as victims continue to count the cost of this soaring form of theft.

A news release from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said a 46-year-old Dalton City man was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at his business in Mount Zion.

“The search warrant resulted in … the recovery of several dozen suspected stolen catalytic converters,” said Lt. Jamie Belcher with the sheriff’s office.

And the investigation into this form of crime, which involved undercover operations with sheriff’s office detectives, the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit and Secretary of State Police and Illinois Commerce Commission Police, is far from over.

“It’s not just specific to him,” said Macon County Sheriff Jim Root, speaking Sunday and referring to the Dalton City man who ran a legitimate towing business but indulged purchasing and reselling converters stolen by others as a sideline, according to police.

“There is more than one of these people out there and we know who they are and, when we catch them, we will arrest them,” added Root.

Catalytic converter theft is a booming crime business nationwide and particularly in Illinois. Latest year-over-year statistics compiled by the online information retrieval service BeenVerified show catalytic converter theft in the state is up 294%. And figures for 2021 show that, nationwide, the thefts jumped 353% over 2020’s numbers.

One of the latest Central Illinois victims is Riverside Baptist Church in Decatur. The church’s $30,000 passenger van was targeted just over a week ago and the converter theft left a replacement and damage bill estimated at around $3,000.

“I go to get in it the other day and it sounded like a Harley when I turned it on,” said Senior Pastor T.J. Hahn. “And it’s so frustrating: We had only had the van back for a month or two months after spending about $800 to fix it after it was scratched up and damaged by someone using some type of tool to try to break open the locking gas cap. He couldn’t do that, so he cut the gas line to steal the gas.”

Hahn said the church is now planning to have a secure building erected where the van can be kept under lock and key.

“What is kind of sad is that it shows how some people have absolutely no fear of God whatsoever that they would steal from a church,” added the 40-year-old pastor. “I know a lot of people aren’t Christian and all that, but a lot of times you feel like people used to have more of a healthy respect for God.”

The Dalton City suspect was booked on multiple preliminary charges of obtaining stolen property and was freed from the Macon County Jail after posting $1,500 bond on bail set at $15,000.

Sheriff Root said that, upon conviction, the man will face other penalties far more costly to him than perhaps whatever criminal punishment is levied.

“If people doing this kind of thing have a legitimate business, they will lose their license to do business,” he said.

“So this guy’s legitimate business is now at risk because of his illegal activities.”

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

