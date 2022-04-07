Central Illinois fire districts benefit from state equipment grants

SPRINGFIELD — Area fire departments are among the recipients of funds from the Small Equipment Grant Program through the
Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
“Grant programs, such as the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant, are vital to rural volunteer departments like ours. These funds allow us to purchase equipment that we might not have been able to afford, allowing our firefighters and EMT’s to continue providing the service our community has come to expect,”
Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Mike Jennings said.
The Bethany department received $19,000 through the program. The Wabash Fire Protection District in Coles County received $21,539.
A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
Other area recipients are:
Newman Community Fire Protection District, $12,688.02; Chrisman Fire Protection District, $26,000; and Tri-County Fire Protection District, $25,566.
GALLERY: Shores building fire in Mattoon
Shores Building Fire 1 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 2 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 3 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 4 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 5 (03/21/19)
A firefighter stands on an adjacent rooftop next to the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 6 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 7 (03/21/19)
Items from an adjacent building were removed as a precaution during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 8 (03/21/19)
A firefighter works on attaching a hose to a hydrant during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 9 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on extending a ladder to the third story during the Shores building fire on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 10 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 11 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 12 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
JASON HOWELL JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Shores Building Fire 13 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 14 (03/21/19)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 15 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 16 (03/21/19)
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 17 (03/21/19)
Bystanders take in the fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 18 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 19 (03/21/19)
Firefighters work on attacking a fire at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 20 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 21 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 22 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 23 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 24 (03/21/19)
Fire breaks out in the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 25 (03/21/19)
A firefighter attacks a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 26 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from an adjacent rooftop next to the Shores building on March 21 evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 27 (03/21/19)
Firefighters attack a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 28 (03/21/19)
Firefighters during the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Shores Building Fire 29 (03/21/19)
The moon behind a firefighter attacking a fire from the air at the Shores building on Thursday evening in downtown Mattoon.
Jason Howell
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!