Central Illinois fire districts benefit from state equipment grants

SPRINGFIELD — Area fire departments are among the recipients of funds from the Small Equipment Grant Program through the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

“Grant programs, such as the State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant, are vital to rural volunteer departments like ours. These funds allow us to purchase equipment that we might not have been able to afford, allowing our firefighters and EMT’s to continue providing the service our community has come to expect,” Bethany Fire Protection District Chief Mike Jennings said.

The Bethany department received $19,000 through the program. The Wabash Fire Protection District in Coles County received $21,539.

A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.

Other area recipients are:

Newman Community Fire Protection District, $12,688.02;

Chrisman Fire Protection District, $26,000; and

Tri-County Fire Protection District, $25,566.

