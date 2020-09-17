Charleston, Eastern Illinois University get sanitizer equipment to help with COVID-19, more

CHARLESTON — It has a big name but it's a product that's supposed to be a big help against the coronavirus that comes with a big savings as well.
This week, the city of Charleston received and began using equipment that produces a sanitizer solution, something that's been expensive and hard to come by with the virus pandemic.
Eastern Illinois University also has the equipment and it's been in use there for about three weeks.
Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett said the equipment uses water softener salt, water and an electrical process to produce hypochlorous acid. It's a safe disinfectant that's used to clean foods, he said.
The concentration is still "medical grade" that can be used to disinfect against COVID-19 and other diseases, Bennett explained.
One major benefit of having the equipment is that the cost of the sanitizer it generates is about 3 cents per gallon. Before, the city was paying about $45 for a gallon of sanitizer and it was "getting close" to running out because of demands with the pandemic, Bennett said.
"It's just going to make it easier," he said. "It makes sense."
The generator is housed at the city Public Works Department garage. It comes with 5 gallon tanks so the sanitizer can be distributed for use at all city departments and buildings, Bennett said.
There's also a mister or "fogger" that will be used to spray the mist in city ambulances, both after transporting a patients and on a daily basis.
Bennett said examples of other uses include sanitizing the Charleston Carnegie Public Library and restrooms at Lake Charleston once they reopen to the public.
"It's not only protecting employees but it's also for the citizens who use our facilities," Bennett said.
The fire department ambulance service will likely be the biggest user of the sanitizer, as it will always need to disinfect ambulances.
"Even when COVID goes away, we're going to be able to use this," Bennett said.
Watch now: A new name for Douglas Hall? Eastern Illinois president says Stephen Douglas 'contrary to EIU's values'
At EIU, the equipment generates the solution used during the daily sanitizing of all classrooms and housing facilities, said Kris Phipps, the university's director of environmental health and safety.
Eastern also has a sanitation "team" that would use the sanitizer with any COVID-19 "hot spots" that might develop, he also said.
The premixed sanitizer EIU was using before cost about $25 per gallon, Phipps added.
"It will pay for itself in a month," he said. "This was good management of funds."
Both the city and the university used money from the federal Coronavirus Relief and and Economic Security Act program to cover the roughly $20,000 cost of the equipment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!