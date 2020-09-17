Charleston, EIU get sanitizer equipment to help with COVID-19, more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — It has a big name but it's a product that's supposed to be a big help against the coronavirus that comes with a big savings as well.

This week, the city of Charleston received and began using equipment that produces a sanitizer solution, something that's been expensive and hard to come by with the virus pandemic.

Eastern Illinois University also has the equipment and it's been in use there for about three weeks.

Charleston Fire Chief Steve Bennett said the equipment uses water softener salt, water and an electrical process to produce hypochlorous acid. It's a safe disinfectant that's used to clean foods, he said.

The concentration is still "medical grade" that can be used to disinfect against COVID-19 and other diseases, Bennett explained.

One major benefit of having the equipment is that the cost of the sanitizer it generates is about 3 cents per gallon. Before, the city was paying about $45 for a gallon of sanitizer and it was "getting close" to running out because of demands with the pandemic, Bennett said.

"It's just going to make it easier," he said. "It makes sense."