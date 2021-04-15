 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston Fire Department receives 'exemplary' rate from insurance service
0 comments
top story

Charleston Fire Department receives 'exemplary' rate from insurance service

{{featured_button_text}}

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

CHARLESTON — A fire risk rating by an organization that serves insurance companies could help Charleston residents and businesses with their insurance rates.

A news release from the Charleston Fire Department said the Insurance Service Office rated the department as “an exemplary fire suppression program.”

Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

The Charleston department received one of the higher ratings the ISO issues, a rating of 2 on a 1-10 scale, the release said.

In the release, CFD Chief Steve Bennett said there were 388 departments that received a rating of 1 and 1,729 with a 2 rating out of the more than 39,000 departments the service reviewed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Woman sentenced to federal prison for Coles County drug deal

Bennett said most insurance companies use the ISO ratings to help determine risk of fire loss and related insurance premiums.

“The better a department classification, the better the chance of having lower insurance premiums,” he said.

Coles County sex assault case dismissed after woman recants, prosecutor says

Also in the release, Bennett thanked the department’s firefighters for their “hard work and dedication” and city officials for providing the department with resources needed to achieve the rating.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News