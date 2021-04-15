Charleston Fire Department receives 'exemplary' rate from insurance service

CHARLESTON — A fire risk rating by an organization that serves insurance companies could help Charleston residents and businesses with their insurance rates.

A news release from the Charleston Fire Department said the Insurance Service Office rated the department as “an exemplary fire suppression program.”

The Charleston department received one of the higher ratings the ISO issues, a rating of 2 on a 1-10 scale, the release said.

In the release, CFD Chief Steve Bennett said there were 388 departments that received a rating of 1 and 1,729 with a 2 rating out of the more than 39,000 departments the service reviewed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bennett said most insurance companies use the ISO ratings to help determine risk of fire loss and related insurance premiums.

“The better a department classification, the better the chance of having lower insurance premiums,” he said.