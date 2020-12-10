Charleston Fire Department's Calvert named new director of Coles-Moultrie 911

MATTOON — James Calvert, currently with the Charleston Fire Department, will begin duties as director of the 911 system for Coles and Moultrie counties next month.
The board of the Coles-Moultrie Emergency Telephone System voted to appoint Calvert to the position to replace Bernie Buttram, who had been the system's director since 2009. Buttram retired at the end of last month, board Chairman Kent Martin said.
Calvert is a captain with the fire department, where he's worked for 20 years. He said he previously worked at the 911 system as a telecommunicator for two years while he was in college, until he joined the fire department.
He said he decided to apply for the 911 director's position because he thought his experience would fit well with the position. He will begin his new duties Jan. 4.
Calvert said he plans to work with system Assistant Director Amanda Williamson to "get up to speed" and become familiar with the system's reporting and financial aspects.
He said he plans to review policies and practices to see if upgrades are warranted, "a good practice for any new director."
He added that he wants to arrange annual meetings will all the emergency agencies for which the system provides dispatching to "find if there's anything the 911 center can do" for them.
"I appreciate the opportunity to work with a great organization such as the Charleston Fire Department for the last 20 years," he added.
Martin said there were six applicants for the director's position. He said the board favored Calvert because of his knowledge of the 911 system and of emergency response agencies.
"I think he'll be able to come right in and grab the reins," Martin said.
Martin also said the board approved a salary increase for Williamson for the time she serves as acting director until Calvert begins his duties.
He also praised Buttram for bringing the system out of "the brink of bankruptcy" during financial difficulties and for overseeing the addition of the system's handling Moultrie County's 911 services.
"He built a solid agency," Martin said.
Attempts to contact Buttram to speak about his retirement decision weren't successful.
