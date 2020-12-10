Charleston Fire Department's Calvert named new director of Coles-Moultrie 911

MATTOON — James Calvert, currently with the Charleston Fire Department, will begin duties as director of the 911 system for Coles and Moultrie counties next month.

The board of the Coles-Moultrie Emergency Telephone System voted to appoint Calvert to the position to replace Bernie Buttram, who had been the system's director since 2009. Buttram retired at the end of last month, board Chairman Kent Martin said.

Calvert is a captain with the fire department, where he's worked for 20 years. He said he previously worked at the 911 system as a telecommunicator for two years while he was in college, until he joined the fire department.

He said he decided to apply for the 911 director's position because he thought his experience would fit well with the position. He will begin his new duties Jan. 4.

Calvert said he plans to work with system Assistant Director Amanda Williamson to "get up to speed" and become familiar with the system's reporting and financial aspects.