Charleston firefighters to get $17,000 grant for protective equipment

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fire Department is set to receive $17,190 from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for purchasing COVID-19 personal protective equipment and related supplies.

Congressman John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said in his grant announcement on Friday that the money comes from supplemental funding that was part of the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March. This act set aside $100 million for purchasing supplies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.

"I am pleased that another fire department in the 15th Congressional District has been successful in obtaining an AFG grant,” Shimkus said. “This round of funding is particularly important, coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put even more emphasis on the safety aspect of the jobs of first responders."

The AFG Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

