 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston firefighters to get $17,000 grant for protective equipment
0 comments
alert top story

Charleston firefighters to get $17,000 grant for protective equipment

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Fire Department is set to receive $17,190 from the federal Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program for purchasing COVID-19 personal protective equipment and related supplies.

Congressman John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, said in his grant announcement on Friday that the money comes from supplemental funding that was part of the CARES Act passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in March. This act set aside $100 million for purchasing supplies to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the pandemic.

2 Coles County jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

"I am pleased that another fire department in the 15th Congressional District has been successful in obtaining an AFG grant,” Shimkus said. “This round of funding is particularly important, coming amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has put even more emphasis on the safety aspect of the jobs of first responders."

The AFG Program is administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency.

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News