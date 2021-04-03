Charleston foot clinic finds ways to keep helping patients during pandemic

CHARLESTON — It took some flag pole brackets and clear acrylic sheeting to save a business hundreds of dollars and keep operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
The brackets allow the acrylic shields to swing back and forth like a door, so patients at the Regional Foot Care Center can be shielded during their treatments.
The materials needed cost about $200 per chair, while buying chairs already equipped with a swinging shield would have cost about $700 each.
“It took a little ingenuity,” center podiatrist John Killough said.
The clinic locations a few miles west of Charleston and in Effingham did close for about three weeks a year ago at the start of the pandemic restrictions.
But that allowed time to come up with the chair system as well as put other measures in place, such as installing more clear acrylic in the reception area so patients and staff could still see one another.
“We had to get a little creative,” foot center administrator Lisa Killough said.
There are also many of the precautions that are commonly in use because of the pandemic, such as wearing face masks and having patients call from the parking lot before they enter.
Terry Spence of Charleston, who’s being treated for a toe problem at the center, said he was concerned at first but he’s received his regular care during the pandemic.
“They always got me in,” he said.
When it was closed, the foot center still saw patients whose treatments were essential but postponed any routine procedures. Some patients with other health issues were seen before regular offices hours or at home.
“Now, we’re seeing pretty much everybody,” John Killough said. “Most patients have been extremely understanding.”
He said the precautions haven’t led to a reduction in the typical patient volume of about 50 per day at both the Charleston and Effingham locations.
The center was closed from March 25 to April 19 last year. But one patient was seen twice during that time instead of trying to find time for treatment at a hospital.
“He had to be seen,” John Killough said.
The center’s staff were also concerned about patients’ general wellbeing and took turns checking on them, Lisa Killough said.
The center received grants to buy some protective equipment and the staff also spent time making face masks and mixing bleach and water for sanitizing the treatment stations.
The Killoughs said there have been no COVID-19 cases in any of the center’s 11 staff members and most have now received the COVID-19 vaccinations.