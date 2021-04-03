Charleston foot clinic finds ways to keep helping patients during pandemic

There are also many of the precautions that are commonly in use because of the pandemic, such as wearing face masks and having patients call from the parking lot before they enter.

Terry Spence of Charleston, who’s being treated for a toe problem at the center, said he was concerned at first but he’s received his regular care during the pandemic.

“They always got me in,” he said.

When it was closed, the foot center still saw patients whose treatments were essential but postponed any routine procedures. Some patients with other health issues were seen before regular offices hours or at home.

“Now, we’re seeing pretty much everybody,” John Killough said. “Most patients have been extremely understanding.”

He said the precautions haven’t led to a reduction in the typical patient volume of about 50 per day at both the Charleston and Effingham locations.

The center was closed from March 25 to April 19 last year. But one patient was seen twice during that time instead of trying to find time for treatment at a hospital.