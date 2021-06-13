Charleston garage fire caused by lightning, falling tree

CHARLESTON — A small fire that broke out around 8:22 p.m. Saturday caused minor damage to a garage at 711 Polk Ave. in Charleston.

The Charleston Fire Department, assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, Coles Moultrie County 911 and Ameren CIPS, responded to the fire and were on the scene until around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to their report.

According to a news release, the Charleston Fire Department initially received a call for a possible structure fire. When they arrived at the address, they discovered a large tree had fallen onto a power line beside the home, and there was smoke in the garage. A small fire in a storage closet in the garage caused the outage.

According to the resident, who was unharmed, a lightning strike likely caused the tree to fall, which then hit the power line. Charleston fire officials credited the cause of the fire to electricity back-feeding into the garage, causing power to surge and a fire to break out.

