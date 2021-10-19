Charleston house catches fire, severely damaging house

CHARLESTON — No serious injuries were reported in a Charleston house fire on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Crews were called at about 1:20 p.m. to the scene at 2322 Saratoga Place.

"Everyone was out of the house when we arrived," said Assistant Fire Chief Tim Meister.

The call initially alerted the fire department of an oven fire in the basement, which was causing light smoke.

The fire soon spread to the first and second floors, causing heavy damage before eventually being extinguished, said Meister.

