Charleston intersection to be closed for sidewalk repairs

CHARLESTON — The intersection of Second Street and Taylor Avenue in Charleston is expected to be closed until Friday afternoon.

An announcement from the city of Charleston said the intersection is scheduled to be closed in order to complete sidewalk repairs.

The announcement said traffic on Taylor Avenue will need to turn south onto First Street avoid the closing. All of Second Street should be open to through traffic, however, it said.

All the sidewalk work is scheduled to be completed and the intersection reopened by Friday afternoon, the announcement said.

