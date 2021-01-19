Charleston library to reopen to the public

CHARLESTON — The easing of state COVID-19 restrictions means the Charleston Carnegie Public Library will reopen to the public next week.

A news release from the library said it will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday.

The building will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays with curbside services only from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, the release said. The library will be closed on Sunday.

The release said the reopening was in conjunction with the change in state pandemic mitigation levels that are now in place for the state region that includes Coles County.

Patrons who visit the library in person will be required to wear face masks at all times, the release said. They will be asked to keep their visits to one hour or less and maintain social distancing while in the library, it said.

The library will continue to offer curbside services while open, the release also said.

There will be computers for use for up to one hour and the library’s study rooms will be available by reservation, it also said. The Rotary Rooms, craft room, reading room and conference room will not be open, however.