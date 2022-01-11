Charleston limits access to city buildings due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLESTON - In an effort to reduce potential risks, the city of Charleston will be limiting access to its public buildings due to the rise in new COVID-19 cases in Coles County.

"From our perspective, we've had a few cases that have created some problems for us as far as day to day operations and after careful consideration and some feedback from out staff, we decided to slide back into the restricted access mode that we ran on last year," said Charleston City Manager Scott Smith. "We can hopefully maintain our operations in a safe and health way and give our employee the best to be able to report to work every day in an environment where we can continue to serve the community."

Officials elected to limit access to city hall, the police department, the fire department, museum, and all public works building, including the water treatment and waste water treatment facilities.

Smith said the public can still walk into lobby doors of city hall and the police department and access staff, but individuals will be limited to the lobby area to maintain a level of control inside those buildings.

"If you've got a question for one of the code officials, electrical, plumbing or something else along those lines, they'll step out into the lobby and meet with you or schedule a time to meet with you," Smith said. "So were not closed, we're just limiting access in our buildings and our facilities."

Although residents will still have some access to city buildings, Smith encourages people to do as much business as they can by email at cityhall@co.coles.il.us, the city website or telephone until further notice.

Meetings can be set up by appointment through contacting the departments via the city’s main telephone number at 217-345-5650.

