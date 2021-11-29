 Skip to main content
Charleston man dies in Sunday crash

SHELBYVILLE — A Charleston man has died from injuries received Sunday in a crash.

Illinois State Police report Robert Scribner, 30, was southbound on 1000E near 1800N in Shelby County when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a concrete bridge support, and came to rest in a ravine on the right side of the road. The crash occurred at approximately 2:06 p.m.

State Police said Scribner was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

