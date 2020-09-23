 Skip to main content
Charleston man injured in rollover crash
Charleston man injured in rollover crash

CASEY — A Charleston man was injured in a two-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning on Illinois Route 49 in Clark County, police said.

Illinois State Police in a statement said Roy Snively, 56, was injured in a collision at 11:17 a.m. involving his pickup and a semitruck. 

The collision occurred as Shoaff was driving south on Route 49 and slowed to turn right onto County Road 1700N, police said. 

Snively was also driving south and failed to notice that the semitruck had slowed to turn, the statement said,. Snively swerved right to avoid the truck, but collided with this semitruck. The pickup then continued across the road and struck an embankment, rolling over on its top.

An ambulance took Snively to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the State Police reported. The other driver was not injured. Snively was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

