Charleston man killed, Toledo woman injured in Mattoon crash

MATTOON — The Illinois State Police have reported a Charleston man was killed and a Toledo woman was injured in a collision early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Lerna and Old State roads in Mattoon.

Police said the collision occurred as the 89-year-old Charleston man, whose name has not been released, was driving east on Old State Road approaching Lerna Road at 12:25 p.m. and failed to halt at the stop sign. The man's car entered the intersection and was struck by a southbound SUV driven by Gabriela Adamson, 18, of Toledo.

The Charleston man died at the scene and the Coles County coroner will release his name once next of kin notifications have been made, police said late Tuesday afternoon. Adamson was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. The two heavily damaged vehicles were removed from the scene after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

