Charleston police issue report detailing ambulance, pickup crash

CHARLESTON — The lack of an activated siren likely played a role in a collision involving an ambulance last week near Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

According to a Charleston police report, an ambulance driven by Jacob Mayes of Greenup was traveling west on Illinois Route 16 when it collided with a pickup truck driven John Scholes of Mattoon at its intersection with Loxa Road.

Mayes said he was unable to slow the ambulance down, which was traveling about 60 mph at the time, when the pickup truck entered his path because it would throw the passengers in the ambulance. Mayes also stated he did not have his siren on, but switched on his overhead lights 200-300 feet before the intersection.

Scholes reported he did not see the overhead lights before entering the intersection.

No citations have been issued.

