Charleston police see changes from COVID-19, more during 2020

That was to limit officers’ contact with others as well as to reduce the number of inmates in custody at the Coles County jail until more protocols and precautions were in place, he explained.

More recently, though, the approached has changed because of more traffic violations and “obvious” illegal drug transactions, he said.

A stand-out statistic concerning drug crimes was the 49 heroin overdoses to which the department responded. Reed said there were 12 overdoses to which the department responded in 2019.

“I don’t think that’s unique to us,” he said. “I think it’s all over the country.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department’s patrol officers are all equipped with the drug Naloxone to treat overdose victims, as the officers are often the first on scene, he added.