Charleston police see changes from COVID-19, more during 2020

CHARLESTON — In some ways, the Charleston Police Department went through 2020 much the way as many others did, seeing the pace slow some because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in other ways, the opposite was quite true, especially in the area of drug crimes, police Chief Chad Reed said.
The department’s officers responded to just more than 17,000 calls to service in 2020, which was a decreased of 1,120 from the year before.
With the pandemic, officers tried to handle as many matters as they could over the phone instead of by in-person visits, Reed said.
“It was for others’ safety and ours,” he said.
He also said the department intentionally slowed what it calls “self-initiated enforcement.”
“We were not out proactively looking to put ourselves in contact with citizens,” Reed said of the approach at the height of the pandemic.
That was to limit officers’ contact with others as well as to reduce the number of inmates in custody at the Coles County jail until more protocols and precautions were in place, he explained.
More recently, though, the approached has changed because of more traffic violations and “obvious” illegal drug transactions, he said.
A stand-out statistic concerning drug crimes was the 49 heroin overdoses to which the department responded. Reed said there were 12 overdoses to which the department responded in 2019.
“I don’t think that’s unique to us,” he said. “I think it’s all over the country.”
The department’s patrol officers are all equipped with the drug Naloxone to treat overdose victims, as the officers are often the first on scene, he added.
Also, methamphetamine continues to be trafficked to the United States from Mexico. Reed said the only reason the Charleston department didn’t make more methamphetamine arrests last year than the year before was, again, probably because of COVID-19.
There were 70 meth arrests last year, down from 86 in 2019, but there had already been 23 this year through the end of February.
“The last few years, that’s skyrocketed,” Reed said.
Meanwhile, traffic stops by department officers decreased by 1,896 in 2020 to 3,105. But there were 477 vehicle crashes, 83 more than in 2019.
Reed said he wasn’t sure of the reason for the “very busy” year for crashes but he believed it was at least in part because of the major construction on Lincoln Avenue in many locations across the city during the year.
The “many challenges” the department faced went beyond COVID-19, Reed continued, and included the adjustments of operating out of City Hall while renovations to the police department building were completed.
Also, the department was “not immune” to rallies and protests during the year, Reed said.
They were not on the scale of those in larger cities and took place without injuries, property damage or other violence, he said. Also, with them came an “outpouring of support, he added.
The departments received cards and letters of support and some people stopped officers on the street to express their appreciation, Reed said.
“I feel that the police-community relationship is strong and will continue to grow stronger in the future,” he said.