Charleston police using patch to show support for cancer patients

CHARLESTON — Charleston police officers are wearing their heart on their sleeves as a show of support for those battling cancer.

The patch pink patch is a way to raise awareness and funds for cancer research during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The department will be selling 200 of those patches for $10 each.

All proceeds will be donated to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation to support the cancer research center in Charleston, Officer Stephen Szigethy said.

“It's important that we raise money and give it back to our community,” he said.

"The Charleston Police Department has been so supportive of our Regional Cancer Center, specifically to help local women battling breast cancer,” said Amy Card, director of the SBL Health Foundation.

The department had a similar fundraiser two years ago, selling 100 patches for $10 each, and they sold out quickly, said Szigethy.

That fundraiser ended up helping dozens of women, Card said.

“So many people battling cancer struggle to pay for medications, radiation burn cream and other items associated with their care,” said Card. “Often people are unable to work due to their illness, and sometimes struggle to put food on the table for their families. Because of the generosity of the Charleston Police Department, many women have and will receive these items free of charge and can better focus on their illness."

The police department also donated to SBL’s children’s dental program, last year.

"We are so incredibly grateful for CPD’s partnership with us and their service to the community," said Card.

This year, the department has doubled the number of badges and changed the design slightly.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was first recognized in October of 1985, and was created to educate about the widespread risk of one of the most common cancers. The month has since become a chance for charities and communities to raise funds and rally support for cancer research.

Those who are interested in buying a patch can buy them at the Charleston Police Department at 614 6th St. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

