Charleston robber resentenced to 14 years after appeal

URBANA — A Charleston man has had eight years cut off his armed robbery sentence after he appealed and was resentenced Tuesday in federal court in Urbana.

Alfred E. Jerry, 30, had been sent to prison for 22 years at his original sentencing in February of 2020. But Tuesday’s resentencing cut that to 14 years and three months after an appeal to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago had vacated the first sentence based on changes in federal law.

A statement from the United States Attorney’s Office said Jerry had pleaded guilty to the May 2019 gunpoint robbery of the Woodfall Drive Team Wireless store in Charleston.

The robbery, captured on surveillance video, showed the masked defendant wielding a revolver as he herded two employees into a backroom. “The gunman threatened to shoot the employees if they did not comply,” the statement said.

“After the employees filled a trash bin with merchandise, the gunman took cash and keys from one of the employees. After more than five minutes in the store, the gunman left through the back door with the stolen merchandise and keys.”

Jerry fled but didn’t get far and was intercepted and arrested within minutes of the crime by officers from both the Charleston police and Eastern Illinois University police departments.

The defendant — who has previous convictions for attempted murder and robbery — later pleaded guilty to obstructing commerce by robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0