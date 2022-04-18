Charleston teen injured falling off speeding motorcycle

CHARLESTON — A Charleston teenager was airlifted Friday for treatment of injuries after falling off the back of a motorcycle that was going more than 100 mph, the Charleston Police Department reported.

According to a police department crash report, the collision occurred at 12:32 p.m. as Levi C. Hutcherson, 27, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was driving his motorcycle north on North Fifth Street with Trevor L. Clark, 18, on the rear seat.

Police said Clark let go of Hutcherson’s mid-section and fell off the back of the motorcycle in the area of 1355 N. Fifth St., the report stated. Clark landed on the roadway and slid for a ways before going into the grass and tumbling into the driveway of 1455 N. Fifth St.

Hutcherson continued approximately ¼ of a mile down the road before realizing Clark had fallen off of the motorcycle, according to the report. He then turned around and went back to the scene. Hutcherson subsequently parked the motorcycle on the east shoulder of North Fifth.

“Clark sustained severe lacerations to his scalp and back of his head, as well as a broken arm and severe road rash,” the crash reported stated.

Police said Clark was taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center by a Charleston Fire Department ambulance crew and then airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Hutcherson was cited for charges of aggravated reckless driving, driver’s license classification violation, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

