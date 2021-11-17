City seeks rehearing in Mattoon Fire Department ambulance dispute

MATTOON — The city petitioned for a rehearing Tuesday on a recent Illinois appellate court order that found the city engaged in unfair labor practices when it eliminated the Mattoon Fire Department's ambulance service in 2018.

The Fourth District appellate court's Oct. 26 order stated that it affirms the Illinois Labor Relations Board's August 2020 judgement in favor of Mattoon Firefighters Association Local 691. The union has contested the city eliminating the fire department's service and relying on private providers.

In the board's judgement, it found that the city violated the Illinois Public Labor Relations Act and the Illinois Municipal Code's Substitutes Act when when it eliminated the ambulance services and used private companies with employees unqualified for Mattoon Fire Department appointment and when it transferred firefighters' work without getting union approval or going to arbitration.

Justice Lisa Holder White, one of three judges on this appellate panel, wrote that they conclude the board correctly determined the issue of whether the city violated the union's contract through its adoption of the July 2017 resolution to eliminate ambulance services in the future was not identical to the issue of whether the city committed an unfair labor practice through its actual elimination of ambulance services and transfer of bargaining unit work in 2018.

"Whether the city may eliminate ambulance services is a distinct issue from whether the city may eliminate services by transferring bargain unit work to unqualified substitutes without a union's agreement," White said.

Mayor Rick Hall said Wednesday that the city filed its rehearing petition to ask the justices to consider issues that it feels they might have missed during consideration of the city's appeal.

For example, the rehearing petition contends that the appellate court did not provide any reasoning as required for its decision to adopt the Labor Relations Board's interpretation of the Substitutes Act.

"We are really kind of on hold right now on that issue," Hall said of the petition. "We do expect to hear something in 30 days."

Bart Owen, president of the firefighters union, said he feels that the appellate court's order was clear with all three judges agreeing and that the city's petition is just stalling the proceedings.

Owen said the union is happy with the court order and is ready for the fire department to return to the ambulance coverage rotation. He said they have trained paramedics on staff ready to used the city's three ambulances in storage, plus the department's supply of advance life saving equipment.

"I don't know how quick of a transition it will be, but I don't think it would be a long time," Owen said of restarting the ambulance service.

Mattoon City Council member Dave Cox, who is the fire department commissioner, said the court's decision was disappointing for the city and for taxpayers, adding that he does not feel the court fully addressed differing interpretations of the Substitutes Act.

Cox said the city eliminated the fire department's ambulance service to end duplication of services in Mattoon and to direct more of the city's limited financial resources to where there are pressing needs in the police and public works departments. He said Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service, a long-standing private provider in Mattoon, has continued to capably handle coverage needs.

"They have met every metric that has been put forward to them," Cox said of Mitchell-Jerdan. Cox added that he wants to continue working with firefighters to find a compromise for resolving the ongoing issues between the city and union.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

