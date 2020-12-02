City worker injured by car hitting construction zone barrier at Mattoon Middle School

MATTOON — A city public works crew member received minor injuries when a car struck a construction zone barrier late Wednesday morning in front of Mattoon Middle School.

Deputy Chief Sam Gaines of the Mattoon Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. as the car was traveling north on Ninth Street and struck a barrier where a city crew was installing new road surface above a recently repaired water main.

Gaines said the impact caused barrier equipment to strike a public works crew member. He said this worker went to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for evaluation of minor injuries.