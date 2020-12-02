 Skip to main content
City worker injured by car hitting construction zone barrier at Mattoon Middle School
City worker injured by car hitting construction zone barrier at Mattoon Middle School

MATTOON — A city public works crew member received minor injuries when a car struck a construction zone barrier late Wednesday morning in front of Mattoon Middle School.

Deputy Chief Sam Gaines of the Mattoon Police Department said the crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. as the car was traveling north on Ninth Street and struck a barrier where a city crew was installing new road surface above a recently repaired water main.

Mattoon Middle School to resume in-person classes Thursday following water line repair

Gaines said the impact caused barrier equipment to strike a public works crew member. He said this worker went to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for evaluation of minor injuries.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office will investigate the crash and write up the report because it involved a Mattoon city worker, Gaines said.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

